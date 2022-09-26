Probe against principal can continue but no coercive steps, Kerala HC tells police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court has made it clear that the police can go ahead with the investigation against C.K. Kusuman, Principal, D.B. College, Keezhoor, Kottayam, for allegedly making casteist remarks against a teacher in the college. Justice A. Badharudeen passed the order on a petition filed by Mr. Kusuman seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.

The court, however, said that no coercive steps against the petitioner shall be taken till October 21. The court observed that the Investigating Officer shall go on with the probe and there is no stay in the matter of investigation. The court had passed an interim order directing the Investigating Officer not to initiate any coercive proceedings against the petitioner for a period of four months from July 21. The counsel for the complainant submitted that under the guise of the interim order, the entire investigation had been stalled. Therefore, there shall be an order to continue the investigation keeping the coercive steps intact. The petitioner submitted that there were no materials to prove the offence in the FIR registered against him.