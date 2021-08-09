Probe against panchayat president, others in connection with Kuttoor midnight house attack

Pathanamthitta

09 August 2021 17:09 IST

The Thiruvalla police have launched a probe into an incident in which a group of suspected CPI(M) activists, including the president of a grama panchayat, unleashed a violent attack on a family in Kuttoor near here.

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday when the assailants, reportedly including K.G. Sanju, president of the Kuttoor panchayat, barged into the house of the 71-year-old Remanan and launched an assault using metal rods and sharp-edged weapons. Mr. Remanan, who suffered a hack injury on his right hand, has been admitted to the taluk hospital, Thiruvalla.

Prior to the attack, the assailants were also alleged to have hurled explosives at the victim’s house.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides unleashing violence, the accused also destroyed the compound wall of the house using an excavator machine and uprooted several trees in the property. The assailants also manhandled Remanan’s son and his wife, who attempted to intervene.

On an alarm raised by the victims, a police team rushed to the spot, but the accused had fled the scene by then.

Preliminary investigations attributed the attack to a dispute between the victim and some of his neighbours over the right of way. Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, the Thiruvalla police have lodged an assault case. A probe is on to trace the accused, officials said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanju has denied his role in the incident and said he had reached the spot upon being informed about the attack. The complainants, however, maintain that the panchayat president was present at the spot throughout the attack.