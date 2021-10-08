Probe against Monson a sham: Sudheeran

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has expressed surprise that the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition has not demanded a CBI inquiry into the “misdoings” of alleged confidence trickster and suspected fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Sudheeran said the present investigation was a sham. There was a pronounced conflict of interest in the police probing their own officers.

He said being photographed alongside Monson or having visited his “museum” out of curiosity was not per se a crime. Mr. Sudheeran said the accused had used such photographs to legitimise his activities. The inquiry into the racket should be above political considerations, Mr. Sudheeran said.