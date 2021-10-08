Kerala

Probe against Monson a sham: Sudheeran

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has expressed surprise that the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition has not demanded a CBI inquiry into the “misdoings” of alleged confidence trickster and suspected fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Mr. Sudheeran said the present investigation was a sham. There was a pronounced conflict of interest in the police probing their own officers.

He said being photographed alongside Monson or having visited his “museum” out of curiosity was not per se a crime. Mr. Sudheeran said the accused had used such photographs to legitimise his activities. The inquiry into the racket should be above political considerations, Mr. Sudheeran said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 7:57:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/probe-against-monson-a-sham-sudheeran/article36900952.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY