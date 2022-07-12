Probe against former DGP for statement in actor assault case

Complaint lodged by rights activist Kusumam Joseph

The Thrissur Rural police on Tuesday initiated a preliminary investigation into a complaint lodged against former DGP (Prisons) R. Sreelekha about her controversial statement that she failed to act against Pulsar Suni, prime accused in the 2017 actor assault case, even after knowing that he was a habitual criminal.

In a complaint lodged by rights activist Kusumam Joseph, it was alleged that in her YouTube video Ms. Sreelekha claimed that many actors had told her about Pulsar Suni’s criminal activities. The complainant also questioned the clean chit given to actor Dileep in the case by Ms. Sreelekha.

According to Thrissur Rural SP Aishwarya Dongre, the police have started a preliminary investigation.

The retired DGP posted a video explaining her views in the 2017 actor assault case on her YouTube channel Sasneham Sreelekha. In the video, she says many actors told her that Pulsar Suni had sexually assaulted them and took their pictures on his mobile phone. She also claimed that the police arrested Dileep due to media pressure.

Meanwhile, the kin of the survivor in the case too came up against the former DGP for her views in favour of Dileep. In his Facebook post, her brother criticised the motive of the statement and said they were expecting more persons to come up justifying actor Dileep in the coming days as the probe was nearing completion.