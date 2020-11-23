Probe after video shows CI abusing vendors

District Police Chief to be submit report DIG

Kannur District Police Chief, Yathish Chandra, has said that an investigation was under way into the incident in which street vendors were allegedly harassed and abused by the Circle Inspector of Cherpuzha police station.

Mr. Chandra said the report would be submitted to the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The investigation was carried out after a video in which Circle Inspector Bineesh Kumar was seen talking to vendors rudely and removing them from the street went viral on the social media.

The issue began after traders questioned the sale of fruits on the road near Cherupuzha town. They approached the police and asked them to remove the street vendors.

Mr. Kumar, after reaching the area, tried to remove the vendors. However, he allegedly abused and threatened them when a vendor put up resistance. The vendors were also fined. The incident captured by a vendor was posted on the social media.

The Inspector, however, claimed that the vendors had provoked the police and that the footage on social media was edited.