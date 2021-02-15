Probation policy to rehabilitate criminals

To reduce recidivism and address the issue of overcrowding in prisons

The government has decided to formulate a probation policy aimed at rehabilitating criminals who have not committed serious offences and bringing them back into the mainstream of social life.

The State Cabinet on Monday approved a draft policy document prepared by the Social Justice Department. The proposed probation system seeks to reduce recidivism, address the issue of overcrowding in prisons and increase the efficiency of the criminal justice system. It proposes steps to reform the offender by allowing him to reintegrate with his family and reduce the social stigma attached to an offender’s family.

The meeting decided to establish taluk supply offices in the newly- constituted Kunnankulam and Payyannur taluks. New posts would be created for the purpose.

It also resolved to recommend to the Governor to promulgate an Ordinance to set up the Kerala Toddy Industry Development Board for the welfare of toddy workers and to promote traditional toddy tapping as an industry.

It decided to recommend another Ordinance to amend the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Workers' Welfare Fund.

Another decision was to take over 10 aided schools from the respective managements. These include the St.Thomas UPS, Puliyannoor, RV LPS, Kuruvilassery, ALPS, Mulavukad, MG UPS, Perumpilli, Mulanthuruthy, LPS, Kanhipadam, NNS UPS, Alakad, SM LPS, Pulissery, TI UPS, Ponnani, Sri Vasudev Asramam HSS, Naduvathur and Sarvajana HSS, Puthukode.