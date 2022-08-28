Pro-port collective calls for ‘black day’ today

They demand completion of Vizhinjam port work at the earliest

Fishermen and their families, led by Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvanathapuram, have intensified their protest against the Vizhinjam international seaport. However, a local collective in Vizhinjam, which bats for the port project, has urged the people in the area to hold a dawn-to-dusk ‘black day’ on Monday by closing down shops in protest against the fishermen’s strike.

The ‘black day’ from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be observed in Vizhinjam, Venganoor, and Kottukal villages which will be followed by a public meeting in the evening at Mukkola Junction. The main demand of the local collective is that the fishermen’s protest should not be allowed to stall the port work, and that the port work be completed at the earliest.

Circular in churches

Meanwhile, stepping up the protest against the Vizhinjam seaport, a circular was read out in all churches under the Latin Archdiocese here during the Sunday mass. Emphasising the need to continue the stir against the port by fisherfolk, Monsignor Thomas J. Netto, Archbishop of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, advised the laity not to fall prey to attempts from various corners to divide the fisherfolk over the issue.

Terming the protest of the fishermen a fight for survival, the circular said it was the Constitutional right of fishermen to live along the coast. The Church also made clear that it would seek legal recourse against the port project.

Talks not held

A ministerial-level talk called by Transport Minister Antony Raju and Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman, with representatives of fishermen, was not held on Sunday with the protesters keeping off.

“We were eagerly waiting for the meeting. But we didn’t get any official communication in this regard,” said Fr. Theodosius D’Cruz of the Latin Archdiocese. We will continue with the stir as planned and irrespective of the ‘black day’ protest called by the local collective,” said Fr. D’Cruz.

Fishers’ demands

The fishermen have been raising demands including rehabilitation of coastal erosion-hit families, a scientific study to assess the damage caused to the shoreline by the port construction, and subsidised kerosene for the fishermen. The talks held so far have almost reached a consensus on five demands. But the protesters are insisting that agitation cannot be stopped without stopping the construction of the port.