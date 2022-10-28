Pro-Left service groups fall in line with contentious higher education reforms

SFI is, however, concerned over opening the sector’s doors for private universities

Pro-Left teachers’ and students’ bodies appear to have reconciled with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decisions to permit private universities and hire teachers on contractual basis for project-mode courses, albeit with reservations.

The reforms have largely found acceptance among the service organisations that have historically opposed such market-oriented policies.

Nevertheless, they have demanded legal safeguards to guarantee reservation norms, equity, accessibility, and service conditions, while allowing private groups to set up shop in the State.

T. Muhammed Rafeeq, general secretary of the CPI(M)-aligned Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT), view the policy as an offshoot of the prevalent economic system that is driven by private entities.

While conceding that the decision to permit private universities has been influenced by such factors, the AKGCT has called for steps to regulate such institutions in the State. “Social justice, accessibility, and equity must be ensured in all universities, be it private, deemed-to-be or public-funded,” Dr. Rafeeq says.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which has been the most vehement of critics against the entry of private groups, has struck a different chord, as they remain concerned over the proposal.

SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho says the experience of private universities in other States has shown such institutions to have largely focused on attracting affluent students while denying equal opportunity to economically backward people. Moreover, reservation norms has been blatantly scuttled.

“We have conveyed our apprehensions to the government that has assured us to incorporate safeguards while drafting a bill to allow private universities. The SFI will press for measures to ensure proper guidelines are laid down,” he adds.

The contractual system that has been proposed for the project-mode courses conducted by universities will differ from the conventional mode of appointment. Teachers will be appointed for five years and their future prospects will hinge on the viability of the courses they have been hired for.

All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) State president Jogy Alex points out that the teachers will be remunerated in University Grants Commission (UGC) scale and also receive annual increment.

Arguing the proposed reform will stand apart from other short-term appointments, he says the work experience gained from the project-mode courses will be considered as service period for career advancement scheme and direct recruitment of teachers in government or aided colleges.