Pro-Left candidates win seats in Calicut varsity Senate polls

June 08, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

Pro-Left candidates have won some of the seats in the ongoing elections to the Senate of the University of Calicut as per the results made available so far.

According to university sources, K. Mohammed Haneefa, B.S. Harikumaran Thampi, and P.A. Baby Shari, candidates of the Association of Calicut University Teachers, won from the constituency of university teachers. There are three seats in this section.

V.S. Nikhil of the Calicut University Employees Union won from the only seat in the university non-teaching staff category. Ajo P. Antony of the CPI(M) was elected unopposed from the local bodies’ constituency representing Thrissur district. Mohammed Salim of Farook Training College, Kozhikode, has been elected from the constituency of professional college principals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections from the constituency of government college teachers (five seats) and non-teaching staff of affiliated colleges (three seats) were held recently, but the results are yet to be declared.

As many as 56 members representing 10 constituencies are being elected to this supreme authority of the university. Five from the MLAs’ constituency have already been elected.

Some of the other constituencies include aided college teachers, representatives of local authorities, students’ organisations, non-teaching staff, and registered trade unions. Both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front have put up candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.