Priyanka will strengthen INDIA front, says IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has welcomed the Congress’ decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad when Rahul Gandhi abdicates that seat in favour of Rae Bareli.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here that the party would be very happy when Ms. Priyanka comes to Wayanad.

They said Ms. Gandhi’s arrival would strengthen the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) front. “She will definitely instill a lot more confidence in the INDIA alliance. Her presence in Parliament is essential now, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in jitters,” said Thangal.

He added that the IUML had requested the Congress leadership to bring Ms. Priyanka to Wayanad if Mr. Gandhi quit the seat.

Mr. Kunhalkutty said the people of Wayanad would love Ms. Priyanka. “When she came to campaign for her brother, they had shown great enthusiasm,” he said.

