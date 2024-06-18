GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka will strengthen INDIA front, says IUML

Published - June 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has welcomed the Congress’ decision to field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad when Rahul Gandhi abdicates that seat in favour of Rae Bareli.

IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here that the party would be very happy when Ms. Priyanka comes to Wayanad.

They said Ms. Gandhi’s arrival would strengthen the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) front. “She will definitely instill a lot more confidence in the INDIA alliance. Her presence in Parliament is essential now, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in jitters,” said Thangal.

He added that the IUML had requested the Congress leadership to bring Ms. Priyanka to Wayanad if Mr. Gandhi quit the seat.

Mr. Kunhalkutty said the people of Wayanad would love Ms. Priyanka. “When she came to campaign for her brother, they had shown great enthusiasm,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.