Priyanka will secure a larger majority than Rahul in Wayanad, says Satheesan

‘She has better connection with Wayanad than those who criticise her‘ 

Published - June 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will secure a larger majority than Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad bypoll, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was interacting with media persons in Chalakudy on Tuesday.

“Priyanka Gandhi is a leading fighter against fascism in the country. She has a better connection with Wayanad than those who criticise her candidature. Members of the Nehru family keep good relations with people in the country,” he said.

“Is it for the first time that political leaders are contesting from two seats. Many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, had contested from two seats. If they win from both seats, they have to leave one. There’s nothing unusual about it. Earlier they said Rahul Gandhi was scared of contesting from north India.”

Did the Union Ministers who were Rajya Sabha members from various States , keep good contacts there? he asked. Mr. Gandhi and Ms. Vadra had better contacts with Wayanad people, he said.

“No decision has been taken on the candidates for Chelakkara and Palakkad byelections,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Indications showed that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] would face the same fate in Kerala as in West Bengal and Tripura. The ‘Kafir’ controversy in Vadakara showed that they would play any dirty game to win. Even the Sangh Parivar would be ashamed in front of their dirty strategies. Roots of the CPI(M) had decayed. Pinarayi Vijayan would ensure its end, he added.

