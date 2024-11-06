Priyanka seeks more international flights from Karipur

Congress national general secretary and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded that more international flights should be introduced from Calicut International Airport, Karipur.

Addressing an election rally at Thuvvoor in Wandoor Assembly segment in the district on Wednesday, Ms. Vadra said that more international services would help the expatriates greatly.

She said that increasing flight fares were a serious problem being faced by the expatriates, and the Centre should be exerted pressure to control the spiralling fares.

She also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his divisive policies. Mr. Modi has been dividing people to retain power. For Mr. Modi, retaining power is the only objective, she said. According to her, the hatred being spread by the BJP across the country has not affected the people of Wayanad.

Ms. Vadra also addressed rallies at Cherukode and Kalikavu in Wandoor Assembly segment, and at Pookkottumpadam in Nilambur Assembly segment.

Speaking at Kalikavu, she said that the BJP was using the people as mere tools for divisive politics. India attained freedom through non-violence, and the BJP is now trying to disintegrate the nation by sowing the seeds of hatred and xenophobia, she said, adding that such politics should not be given any acceptance.

At Pookkottumpadam, she criticised the BJP for its policies that could destroy small traders. Small-time traders were the biggest victims of demonetisation, she said. During COVID-19 too the small traders suffered heavily in our country when many other countries helped them, she said.

At Cherukode, Ms. Vadra urged the people to encourage youngsters in sports. She said the youngsters had exceptional talents in football, and they should be groomed in such a way as to compete with the world.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal; election committee general convener A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA; Hibi Eden, MP; District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy; and Mons Joseph accompanied Ms. Vadra.