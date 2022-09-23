Priyanka likely to join Rahul in Palakkad leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, briefing the media about arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Palakkad. | Photo Credit: ABDUL LATHEEF NAHA

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when his Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Palakkad district on Monday morning. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, who is in charge of the arrangements for the district-leg of the yatra, said here that Ms. Vadra would most likely join the yatra soon.

“Mr. Gandhi will cover at least 25 km in the district on foot on Monday. Elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome Mr. Gandhi when he enters Shoranur by crossing the Bharathapuzha from Cheruthuruthy at 6.30 a.m. on Monday morning.”

Mr. Gandhi would reach Rajaprastham Auditorium at Pattambi by 11 a.m., where he would interact with a group of select tribal youth at 3 p.m. Mr. Gandhi would leave Pattambi by 4.30 p.m. and reach Koppam by 7 p.m., where he would address a public gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi would enter Malappuram district at Pulamanthol on Tuesday morning. “We are planning the yatra in such a way as not to cause any hardship for the people. There cannot be any traffic along the road when the yatra moves. But proper diversions will be made to avoid traffic blocks and difficulties for the people,” said Mr. Sreekandan.

He said 25,000 people were expected to join the “historic yatra” in the district. “It is historic. No other political leader has conducted such a rally on foot. Mr. Gandhi is to cover 3,570 km in five months by raising the slogan Mile Kadam, Jude Vatan (come together, unite the nation),” said Mr. Sreekandan.