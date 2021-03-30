Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes out road show in Kerala

Kayamkulam

30 March 2021 14:09 IST

Ms. Gandhi waved to the jostling crowd of people lined up on both sides of the road.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday began her campaign for the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, by taking out a road show meandering through this ancient maritime trading town in Alappuzha district, seeking votes for the party candidate.

Seated atop a moving vehicle along with Aritha Babu, the Congress candidate from Kayamkulam, Ms. Gandhi clad in a yellow salwar kameez, waved to the jostling crowd of people lined up on both sides of the road and also shook hands with many enthusiastic voters.

Twenty six-year-old Aritha is the youngest candidate in the poll arena in Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Sitting CPI(M) MLA U. Prathibha Hari is the LDF candidate in the constituency, while BJP has fielded Pradeep Lal.

Ms. Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting at Karunagapally and hold road shows at Kottarakkara and Kollam, before leaving for neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram district where she will address a meeting at Venjaramoodu and hold roadshows at various places including coastal Poonthura.

A public meeting will also be held at the coastal hamlet of Valiyathura.