Priyanka Gandhi to make electoral debut from Wayanad, Congress fields her for November 13 bypoll

Published - October 16, 2024 05:15 am IST - New Delhi

She had extensively campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi who contested and won two seats in the Lok Sabha general elections - Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI

Upon the official announcement of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress candidate, party workers put up posters of her in Wayanad on October 15, 2024. The posters featured the greeting “Wayanadinte Priyankari” (Wayanad’s beloved). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be making her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, with the party fielding her for the November 13 bypoll.

LDF faces litmus test in byelection as Congress counts on anti-incumbency

An MP can hold just one seat. Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Rae Bareli, necessitating a bypoll in Wayanad.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the bypoll will be held on November 13.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidate for the Lok Sabha bye-election from Kerala," the party said in an official release.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in Wayanad bypoll may be a gamechanger for Congress-led UDF in 2026 Kerala Assembly polls

This will be the electoral debut for Priyanka Gandhi (52), who has been keen to contest elections for sometime.

The Congress also fielded Rahul Mamkootathil from Palakkad and Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara Assembly constituency for the upcoming bypolls.

