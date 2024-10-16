Priyanka Gandhi to make electoral debut from Wayanad, Congress fields her for November 13 bypoll

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be making her electoral debut from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, with the party fielding her for the November 13 bypoll.

She had extensively campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi who contested and won two seats in the Lok Sabha general elections - Wayanad (Kerala) and Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh).

An MP can hold just one seat. Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Rae Bareli, necessitating a bypoll in Wayanad.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the bypoll will be held on November 13.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidate for the Lok Sabha bye-election from Kerala," the party said in an official release.

This will be the electoral debut for Priyanka Gandhi (52), who has been keen to contest elections for sometime.

The Congress also fielded Rahul Mamkootathil from Palakkad and Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara Assembly constituency for the upcoming bypolls.