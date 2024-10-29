ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi says she will be a voice of people of Wayanad in Parliament

Updated - October 29, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Addressing a gathering at Eengapuzha in Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode, Congress general secretary says she will try to defend the values of social harmony, secularism and social justice.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits P.J. Siji, a beneficiary of the Kaithangu project initiated by Rahul Gandhi, at Kallurutty, Mukkam, Kozhikode, on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming bypoll, has promised to be “a voice of the people of Wayanad in Parliament.”

Addressing a gathering at Eengapuzha in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), the Congress general secretary said she would try to defend the values of social harmony, secularism and social justice.

Ms. Vadra promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the region. She expressed her dedication to addressing the issues facing the community and to fostering unity, progress, and opportunity across Wayanad.

Meanwhile, during her campaign trail, Ms. Vadra made an unscheduled visit to the home of P.J. Siji, a resident of Kallurutty near Mukkam, who is a beneficiary of a house constructed under the RG Kaithangu project initiated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Ms. Siji, a single mother of three, is the primary caregiver for her family since her husband deserted her. Two of the children are differently-abled. Last year, her house was swept away during the floods. She managed to build a house with the support of Mr. Gandhi’s MP funds. Ms. Vadra interacted with Siji and her children.

