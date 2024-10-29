GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Gandhi says will be a voice of people of Wayanad in Parliament

Addressing a gathering at Eengapuzha in Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode, Congress general secretary says she will try to defend the values of social harmony, secularism and social justice.

Updated - October 29, 2024 03:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits P.J. Siji, a beneficiary of the Kaithangu project initiated by Rahul Gandhi, at Kallurutty, Mukkam, Wayanad, on October 29, 2023.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits P.J. Siji, a beneficiary of the Kaithangu project initiated by Rahul Gandhi, at Kallurutty, Mukkam, Wayanad, on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming bypoll, has promised to be “a voice of the people of Wayanad in Parliament.”

Addressing a gathering at Eengapuzha in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), the Congress general secretary said she would try to defend the values of social harmony, secularism and social justice.

Ms. Vadra promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the region. She expressed her dedication to addressing the issues facing the community and to fostering unity, progress, and opportunity across Wayanad.

Meanwhile, during her campaign trail, Ms. Vadra made an unscheduled visit to the home of P.J. Siji, a resident of Kallurutty near Mukkam, who is a beneficiary of a house constructed under the RG Kaithangu project initiated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Ms. Siji, a single mother of three, is the primary caregiver for her family since her husband deserted her. Two of the children are differently-abled. Last year, her house was swept away during the floods. She managed to build a house with the support of Mr. Gandhi’s MP funds. Ms. Vadra interacted with Siji and her children.

Published - October 29, 2024 03:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.