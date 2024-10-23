Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her roadshow from Kalpetta in Wayanad around 11:45 a.m, before filing the nomination for her maiden electoral battle from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

She was accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, one of their their children and top leaders of AICC and UDF.

Ms. Vadra later started addressing a public meeting after the roadshow. “I consider it an honour to be chosen to represent the people of Wayanad,” she said.

“I am deeply touched by the courage shown by the people of Wayanad at time of landslides which hit the district,” she said.

Following her speech, Mr. Gandhi started addressing the public. “The people of Wayanad will have two MPs to represent them in Parliament,” he said.

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, had gathered in Kalpetta to participate in the massive roadshow.

The roadshow was organised as part of the by-election that was necessitated in Wayanad as the sitting MP Mr. Rahul Gandhi, who also won from Rae Bareli, vacated his seat.

Ms. Vadra, along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, arrived at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad around 9 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Ministers from a few Congress ruling States had also reached Wayanad to accompany her for the roadshow.

LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas are the major candidates contesting against Ms. Vadra in the bye-election.

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, @priyankagandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament,” Mr. Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

(With inputs from PTI)

