Priyanka Gandhi begins roadshow ahead of filing her nomination for Wayanad bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied her brother Rahul Gandhi and AICC and UDF leaders during her roadshow ahead of her nomination filing for Wayanad bypoll

Updated - October 23, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Braving the scorching heat Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the roadshow, accompanied Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi MP, and senior national and state leaders, in an open vehicle

Braving the scorching heat Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the roadshow, accompanied Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi MP, and senior national and state leaders, in an open vehicle | Photo Credit: T.M. Manoj

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her roadshow from Kalpetta in Wayanad around 11:45 a.m, before filing the nomination for her maiden electoral battle from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

She was accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, one of their their children and top leaders of AICC and UDF.

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, gathered in Kalpetta on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) to participate in the massive roadshow.

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka arrive in Mysuru en route to Wayanad

The road show was organised as part of the by-election that was necessitated in Wayanad as the sitting MP Mr. Rahul Gandhi, who also won from Rae Bareli, vacated his seat.

Ms. Vadra, along with her mother Ms. Sonia Gandhi, arrived at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad around 9 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and CMs from a few Congress ruling States had also reached Wayanad to accompany her for the roadshow.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the latest Gandhi family member to make a poll debut

LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas are the major candidates contesting against Ms. Vadra in the bye-election.

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, @priyankagandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament,” Mr. Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published - October 23, 2024 12:17 pm IST

Kerala / India / election

