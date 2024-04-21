ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi interacts with disabled boy on stage during rally

April 21, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Pathanamthitta

The Congress leader was addressing a large public meeting in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency

PTI

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arriving at Cheraman ground near Eriyad in Thrissur on April 20 to address an election campaign meeting in support of Benny Behanan, United Democratic Front candidate in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

In a touching move, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday briefly stopped her speech at a poll rally here to invite a differently abled boy and his mother on to the stage and interacted with the child.

The Congress leader was addressing a large public meeting in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency when she noticed a wheelchair-bound boy being lifted up high by the party workers and the child smiling joyously.

She immediately stopped her speech and remarked “sweet” and invited the boy and his mother to the stage.

“Come here, come here. Come and sit here. What is his name?” she asked, gesturing to them to come on to the stage.

The party workers then helped the mother and child over the barricade and then took them on to the stage where she interacted with the boy and also gave him a shawl sporting the party colours.

Thereafter, she commenced her speech.

