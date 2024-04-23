Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad on Wednesday

April 23, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KALPETTA

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend the election campaigns of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in various parts of Wayanad on Wednesday.

Ms. Gandhi will attend a corner meeting of the UDF at Kamabalakkad in the district at 11:45 a.m. She will also attend two meetings at Edakkara and Wandoor in Malappuram district at 1.15 p.m. and 2.45 p.m. respectively.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president, Tamil Nadu, K. Annamalai will attend a roadshow of NDA candidate K. Surendran at Mananthavady in the district at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.