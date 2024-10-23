Priyanka Gandhi declares assets worth ₹12 crore

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who on Wednesday made her electoral debut by filing her nomination as a Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, has declared assets worth over ₹12 crore.

In her nomination paper, Priyanka also declared a total income of over ₹46.39 lakh in the financial year 2023-2024 which includes rental income and interest from banks and other investments.

Giving details of her assets and liabilities in the affidavit filed along with her nomination papers, Ms. Priyanka said she has movable assets of over ₹4.24 crore that include deposits of varying amounts in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, and over 4,400 g (gross) of gold worth ₹1.15 crore.

Her immovable assets are worth over ₹7.74 crore, which include two inherited half shares of agricultural land in Mehrauli area of New Delhi and a half share in a farmhouse building therein, all of which together are now worth over ₹2.10 crore.

Besides that, she has a self-acquired residential property in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which is presently worth over ₹5.63 crore, according to her affidavit.