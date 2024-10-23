GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Gandhi declares assets worth ₹12 crore

Published - October 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at the crowd during the public meeting before filing her nomination for the Wayanad byelections on Wednesday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at the crowd during the public meeting before filing her nomination for the Wayanad byelections on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who on Wednesday made her electoral debut by filing her nomination as a Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, has declared assets worth over ₹12 crore.

In her nomination paper, Priyanka also declared a total income of over ₹46.39 lakh in the financial year 2023-2024 which includes rental income and interest from banks and other investments.

Giving details of her assets and liabilities in the affidavit filed along with her nomination papers, Ms. Priyanka said she has movable assets of over ₹4.24 crore that include deposits of varying amounts in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, and over 4,400 g (gross) of gold worth ₹1.15 crore.

Her immovable assets are worth over ₹7.74 crore, which include two inherited half shares of agricultural land in Mehrauli area of New Delhi and a half share in a farmhouse building therein, all of which together are now worth over ₹2.10 crore.

Besides that, she has a self-acquired residential property in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, which is presently worth over ₹5.63 crore, according to her affidavit.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.