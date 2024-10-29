ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi government of neglecting Wayanad rehabilitation efforts

Updated - October 29, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi says policies by the Modi government always favour five to six business friends of the Prime Minister and do not benefit the people

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said the stand taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre indicates its lack of respect for the people and the nation. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) intensified her campaign for the Wayanad bypoll by accusing the BJP-led Central government of neglecting the rehabilitation of the landslide-hit areas of the hill district by not providing any funds for the same.

Ms. Vadra said the stand taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre indicates its lack of respect for the people and the nation and the same was evident from its policies made during the last 10 years of its governance.

The Congress leader, speaking at a corner meeting at Eengapuzha, said that policies by the Modi government always favour five to six business friends of the Prime Minister and do not benefit the people.

Referring to the Wayanad landslides, she said that the PM came to the district, visited the affected places and people and promised them all kinds of help. “However, months later, the Central government did not provide any funds for the rehabilitation of the affected people,” she claimed.

Ms. Vadra, who marks her electoral debut in this bypoll, is contesting against the LDF's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP's Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13.

