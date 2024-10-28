Priyanka criticises Kerala, Central govts. for delay in disbursal of aid to landslide survivors

The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commenced her election campaigning in the district on Monday, delivering a pointed critique of both State and Central governments for their alleged negligence in providing compensation to landslide survivors.

Addressing the media, Ms. Vadra said the delay in disbursing funds and initiating rehabilitation projects was a shared responsibility of both governments.

During a corner meeting in Panamaram, she expressed her discontent, stating, “It is a great shame for the Central government if it fails to release funds for the survivors in the district. What is the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the affected areas post-disaster if no financial assistance is forthcoming?” She reiterated that access to these funds is not a matter of mercy, but a right for the affected individuals.

On the pressing issue of inadequate healthcare facilities in Wayanad, Ms. Vadra said, “Everyone deserves access to proper healthcare and education. Although a billboard for the Wayanad Medical College has been erected, modern medical facilities remain inaccessible to the public.” She criticised the prolonged inaction on this matter and assured that if elected, she would raise these concerns in Parliament and persist until they are addressed.

Wildlife incursion

Highlighting the significant human-wildlife conflict in the region, she called for collective efforts to tackle this challenge. Ms. Vadra also expressed confidence that the anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling parties would be reflected in the upcoming bypoll results.

Responding to her opponents’ claims that she would abandon the constituency after winning, following in the footsteps of her brother Rahul Gandhi, Ms. Vadra asserted, “I must be elected first. Once elected, let them see how much time I dedicate to this constituency.”

Manipur violence

During a corner meeting in Meenangadi, Ms. Vadra accused the BJP-led NDA government of undermining constitutional values. Referring to the ongoing violence in Manipur, she alleged that “planned” attacks against minorities were occurring under the current regime, stating, “We have repeatedly witnessed the spread of anger and hatred propagated by this government.”

Furthermore, she criticised the government for prioritising policies that favour Mr. Modi’s close associates over the common populace. “There is a lack of compassion for the common people, particularly farmers. The government has failed to address youth unemployment and has not even announced a minimum support price for agricultural products such as coffee, pepper, cardamom, and ginger. However, Mr. Modi has not failed to cater to the interests of big businessmen like Adani and Ambani,” she added.

The byelection was necessitated by Mr. Gandhi’s decision to vacate his seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency during the recent parliamentary elections. The byelection is scheduled for November 13.

Ms. Vadra is scheduled to hold corner meetings in four additional locations within the constituency on Tuesday, including Engapuzha in Kozhikode district and Therattammel, Mambad, and Chungathara in Malappuram district.

