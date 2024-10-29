Priyanka accuses Centre of cheating farmers

Congress candidate in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the Central government of cheating the farmers after offering them to ensure minimum support price for their produce.

Addressing the voters at Mampad in the Wandoor Assembly segment in the district on Tuesday (October 29), Ms. Gandhi said that the Prime Minister did not even spare two minutes to talk to the farmers when they marched to Delhi. Instead of protecting the people during COVID-19 time, the Prime Minister asked them to clap, she said.

Ms. Gandhi said that they were living in a land that fought for the country’s freedom. She praised them for their ongoing fight against those forces trying to divide the country. The freedom struggle was inspired by the ideals put forth by books such as the Bhagavat Gita, Quran and Bible. But the country in the last 10 years has been witnessing a politics of dividing the people, she said.

She said that land was being grabbed from tribespeople and given to corporates. She alleged that public sector firms were being sold to five to six friends of the Prime Minister. The BJP is spreading sectionalism in the country, she said. The government is not discussing the real issues of the people. Instead, it is creating emotional issues with the intention of dividing the people, she said.

Ms. Gandhi said that the government was silent on the small sector that was destroyed during the COVID-19 pandemic following the GST and demonetisation. People are not finding jobs despite having an education, and the government is silent about it, she said.

Ms. Gandhi asked how long could the people allow such divisive politics to rule them. She called upon them to fight for truth and justice.

A large number of people gathered at Mampad to listen to Ms. Gandhi. AICC general secretaries K.C. Venugopal, MP, and Deepa Dasmunshi, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, election committee general convener A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, Hibi Eden, MP, C.R. Mahesh, MLA, U.A. Latheef, MLA, DCC president V.S. Joy, UDF district convener P.T. Ajaymohan, and former Education Minister Nalakath Soopy attended the function.

