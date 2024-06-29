Priyadarshan Lal selected for Shahid-e-Hind Award

Linguistic expert and orator Priyadarshan Lal has been selected for the Shahid-e-Hind Award for the year 2024 instituted by T. P. Kumaran Nair Commemoration Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award is in memory of Kumaran Nair who was conferred posthumously the Shahid-e-Hind title by Subhash Chandra Bose for his courage while serving in the Indian National Army.

Mr. Lal was chosen for the award in recognition of “his writings that highlighted Indian culture and orations dedicated to truth,” a press release said.

The award will be presented at the recipient’s house in Kozhikode on July 7, the 80th death anniversary of Kumaran Nair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.