Priyadarshan Lal selected for Shahid-e-Hind Award

Linguistic expert and orator Priyadarshan Lal has been selected for the Shahid-e-Hind Award for the year 2024 instituted by T. P. Kumaran Nair Commemoration Committee.

The award is in memory of Kumaran Nair who was conferred posthumously the Shahid-e-Hind title by Subhash Chandra Bose for his courage while serving in the Indian National Army.

Mr. Lal was chosen for the award in recognition of “his writings that highlighted Indian culture and orations dedicated to truth,” a press release said.

The award will be presented at the recipient’s house in Kozhikode on July 7, the 80th death anniversary of Kumaran Nair.