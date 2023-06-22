Priya varghese will be appointed if there are no other hindrances: V-C Gopinath Ravindran

June 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kannur

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Thursday said that Priya Varghese will be appointed as the Associate Professor of Malayalam department if there are no other hindrances.

Responding to the High Court verdict upholding recommendation of Priya Varghese as Associate Professor, Mr. Ravindran said that he has not seen the verdict. However, if there are no hindrance to the appointment, the university will appoint Ms. Varghese as she is on the top of the rank list.

He said that University will take action as per the High Court order.

The Vice-Chancellor said that he will respond further on the issue after seeing the court verdict.

