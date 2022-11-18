Priya Varghese appointment: Kannur University will not appeal against HC verdict

November 18, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KANNUR

Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Friday said that the university was not planning to appeal against the High Court verdict in connection with the appointment of Priya Varghese to the post of Associate professor in the Malayalam department.

Addressing media persons here, Mr. Ravindran said that pressing ahead with the case would be an expensive affair. Therefore, the court’s verdict will be implemented and the university will also re-examine the qualification of the three shortlisted candidates, including Priya Varghese, for the post.

“Priya Varghese has been asked for more documents and once the requested documents are received, they will be re-examined as per the court order,” he said. He clarified that there will be no more interviews and if Ms. Varghese is found to be ineligible, the second candidate on the rank list will naturally be considered.

The VC said he had sought clarification from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on February 18, 2022, regarding the eligibility of Priya Varghese after her work experience came into question. Mr. Ravindran added that he is yet to receive a reply.

In light of the High Court’s ruling on Thursday that held that research experience cannot be treated as teaching experience, Mr. Ravindran pointed out that the judgment will have an implication for many who go for research under the Faculty Development Programme . The ruling will apply to them. It will be a setback for many teachers when they apply for the post of principal, which is a direct recruitment under the new UGC guidelines, and to those teaching in aided colleges and wish to apply for the post of Professor or Associate professor in universities.