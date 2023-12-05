Private universities under active consideration of the govt, says Kerala CM 

December 05, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Thrissur

Launching private universities in the State is under active consideration of the government, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The government is planning revolutionary changes in the higher education sector. The old concept of universities and affiliated institutions should be changed. Drastic changes are happening in the higher education sector all over the world. We need to keep the pace with them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the Navakerala Sadas morning meeting here on Tuesday.

Similar to the education model prevalent in foreign universities, the government is planning to introduce a system which will provide job opportunities for students along with their higher studies. A discussion will be held with labour organisations to introduce creative changes in labour laws without harming the interests of the workers, he said.

Mr. Vijayan noted that Navakerala Sadas is an attempt to review the progress of the State and to chalk out plans for its future development. Many suggestions are coming up in the meetings, which have been attended by people from different walks of lives, he said.

The Centre is trying to hinder the development of the State at any cost.

When the entire world watched with wonder the way we tackled the floods, Nipah, Okhi, and COVID-19, the Central government denied the State even its rightful share. The Centre didn’t allow the help of countries who were willing to help us. Our Ministers were denied permission to visit other parts of the world to collect relief funds. However, we survived each calamity. The unity and support of the people are the strength of the government, the Chief Minister said.

Greatest achievement

Retaining Kerala as a State with religious harmony is one of the greatest achievements of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, said Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan. Many of the policies of the Union government are strangling the State, he added.

A project worth ₹5 crore has been submitted for the beautification of Athirappilly-Vazhachal project, said Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran. Solar fences will be erected in 108 km in areas where severe man-wild animal conflicts are reported.

Navakerala Sadas is the second phase of the Kerala-model development, said Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Development works worth ₹558 crore has been implemented in the higher education sector of the State, she said.

In all, 44 families of Olakara tribal hamlet will soon get land under the Forest Rights Act, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said. As many as 2,282 title deeds were distributed in Ollur constituency alone in the last 7 years, he said.

Navakerala Sadas will be held in Kaipamangalam, Irinjalakuda, Kodungalloor and Puthukkad on Wednesday.

