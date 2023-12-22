Private sector has a key role in waste management: Sarada Muraleedharan

December 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The private sector can contribute significantly to the ongoing Malinya Muktha Keralam (Litter Free Kerala) campaign that seeks to build a sustainable and scientific waste management infrastructure in the State, Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, has said.

Inaugurating a workshop for entrepreneurs organised by the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) as part of the campaign on Friday, Ms. Muraleedharan said the government or public sector agencies alone could not address the challenges relating to waste management, since there are gaps which need to be filled with the participation of the private sector.

This is also a field that promises plenty of green business opportunities for entrepreneurs, she said.

“Many established entrepreneurs as well as start-ups have already entered the field, thanks to the public awareness created by the Malinya Muktha Keralam campaign and the ceaseless efforts being made by the government,” she noted.

Representatives of about 40 agencies participated in the workshop.

Since the quantity of non-bio waste keeps accumulating at the ground level day by day, the government would like to strengthen the private sector role to ensure proper upward linkage of such stock. Private players will be able to organise the task in a better and faster way, bypassing bureaucratic formalities, Ms. Muraleedharan said.

The government will ensure that a conducive atmosphere is created for private enterprises coming forward in the waste management sector, she added.

T.M. Muhammed Ja, executive director, Suchitwa Mission; Keshavan Nair, consultant Kerala Solid Waste Management Project; and Bincy B.S., executive engineer, Kerala State Pollution Control Board, also addressed the inaugural session.