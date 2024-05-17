ADVERTISEMENT

Private schools demand entrance test for four-year degree courses

Published - May 17, 2024 11:33 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Private School Association has demanded that admissions to the four-year degree programmes being introduced in the State from this year should be made on the basis of an entrance examination in the format of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The association pointed out that only the entrance examination could do away with the disparities and discriminations that some students would face. “The evaluation system of school examination boards is varied. So all students will not get justice when their board marks are considered for admissions,” said State general secretary M. Abdul Nazar inaugurating a meeting of the association’s State working committee at Perinthalmanna on May 16 (Thursday).

The association has sent a memorandum to Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu seeking her intervention. Association chairman N. Ramachandran Nair presided over the function.

The association welcomed the government move to bring back the group minimum mark system for SSLC examination. Office bearers M. Jouhar, K. Unnikrishnan, Father N. Premkumar, Valluvanadu Vidya Bhavan principal P. Haridas, and Anu Chacko spoke.

