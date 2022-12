December 03, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The two-day State convention of the Kerala Private Medical Technicians Association (KPMTA) will conclude at Nalanda Auditorium in Kozhikode on Sunday. A debate on the Clinical Establishment Bill in Kerala will mark the valedictory session. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will open a public convention in connection with the conference, a press release said here on Saturday.