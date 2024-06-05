‘Private investment has led to Kerala’s economic resurgence’

A new book on Kerala seeks to look beyond the Kerala Model to find the roots of the surge in economic growth experienced by the State in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala - 1956 to the Present: India’s Miracle State by Tirthankar Roy, Professor of Economic History, London School of Economics and Political Science, and State Planning Board member K. Ravi Raman argues that attributing the economic resurgence since the 1990s - from an income-poor State in the preceding decades - to the oft-celebrated human development factor is “unpersuasive.”

Private investment, rather, has led the recent growth, according to the authors. “Attrition of private investment caused the falling behind. Any account that omits to show how private investment fell and rose again is incomplete,” the book, published by Cambridge University Press, says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book, which seeks to explain the pattern of economic change by looking at economic history, notes that in 1981, Kerala ranked among the poorest regions in the country. But by 2022, its per capita income was 50-60% higher than the national average. The social development trajectory, impressive as it is, does not adequately explain this resurgence. In social development, specifically life expectancy and literacy, Kerala had a better record than India, but only initially, the book argues.

That said, the economic growth was not steady over the 40 years. Growth rates were low in the 1980s and 1990s, the surge manifesting only in recent decades. The book focuses on the factors and processes - migration for jobs and inward remittances, emergence of a technically-skilled diaspora and revival of private investment included - that drove this phenomenon.

In the political realm, the turnaround saw a “symbiosis” of private investment and leftist ideology, it notes. “Capitalism helped Communism in two ways. First, in the 2000s, the revival of market activity delivered more revenues. Second, from the 2000s, the State had more space to prioritise infrastructure development without reducing social sector expenditure,” it noted. It goes on to note that without Gulf money, the Kerala Model “would be long dead.”

On the road ahead, Kerala faces challenges related to building quality in higher education, rapidly ageing population, environment and climate change-related issues, the book further notes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.