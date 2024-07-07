Private hospitals in Kerala face shortage of hepatitis B vaccine

Private hospitals in Kerala have been experiencing a shortage of hepatitis B vaccine given to newborns, healthcare workers, medical and nursing students and those who go abroad, for the past many weeks.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver. The virus is transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery, in early childhood, as well as through contact with blood or other body fluids during sex with an infected partner, unsafe injections, or via exposure to sharp instruments. According to the World Health Organisation, 254 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2022, with 1.2 million new cases adding up each year. It resulted in an estimated 1.1 million deaths in 2022. The infection can be prevented by vaccination. In India, it is given along with BCG vaccine and oral polio vaccine within 24 hours of childbirth. Kerala records over 750 childbirths every day.

In government hospitals

Sources told The Hindu that a large number of private hospitals in the State are now unable to vaccinate newborns because of the shortage. It is also not possible to vaccinate the children of mothers who already have hepatitis B infection. Such children are supposed to get the dose within 12 hours of their birth. Healthcare workers are given the vaccine as a booster dose. They too are affected by the shortage. Government hospitals and government medical college hospitals, however, are not reportedly hit by the crisis as they get the supply from Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Reasons for shortage

This vaccine is mainly manufactured by companies such as Serum Institute of India. It is generally produced along with combination vaccines such as pentavalent vaccine, which gives protection from five life-threatening diseases. The manufacturers have reportedly cut down production as the profit margin for standalone hepatitis B vaccine is lower. There are also reports about a dearth of raw materials. Some other States too are facing a similar shortage. Hospitals have been told that the supply would be restored only by September.

