Private firms to organise train tours from Kerala to Goa, Mumbai, Ayodhya

May 02, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Chennai-based SRMPR Group and Kochi-based Princy World Travel Limited are set to launch a series of group tours in trains from Kerala to Goa, Mumbai, and Ayodhya. These tours, under Indian Railways Bharat Gaurav scheme, will begin on June 4 with a four-day Thiruvanathapuram-Goa tour package.

The SRMPR Group has taken trains on lease from Indian Railways, while the Kerala operations are being managed by the Kochi-based firm. The packages provide an opportunity for travel enthusiasts to choose from among leisure, commercial and pilgrimage destinations, said E.X. Baby Thomas, MD of Princy World Travel Limited.

In the four-day round package from Thiruvananathapuram to Madgaon and back, there will be a team of paramedical staff and a round-the-clock emergency response team aboard the train. The tourists’ train would be equipped with a GPS-tracking system and live CCTV, apart from clean toilets, a la carte dining, tailored bedding and onboard food trolley, among others. The guests will be put up for two nights at Goa’s premium hotels. Apart from a city tour in Madgaon, guests can visit casinos, boat-cruise parties, and DJ gatherings, he added. Tours to Mumbai and Ayodhya will follow, he said.

The per person rate for the four-day packages begins from ₹13,999 for Goa and ₹15,050 for Mumbai, in sleeper coach. The eight-day Ayodhya tour package begins from ₹30,550. Three and two-tier AC fares are priced accordingly. For enquiries and bookings, call 8089021114 or 8089031114.

