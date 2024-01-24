ADVERTISEMENT

Private college teachers to go on strike

January 24, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) in association with State employees and teachers organisations has declared a State-wide strike on Wednesday.

The protest aims to draw attention to long-standing grievances with focus on non-payment of ₹1,500 crore in salary arrears dating back to 2016 by the State government.

Among the key concerns raised by the KPCTA is denial of dearness allowance since 2019 and PhD increment and surrender benefits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the association, college teachers in Kerala have been receiving ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 less per month since 2019.

The KPCTA state executive committee said teachers participating in the strike were willing to forgo their salary for the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US