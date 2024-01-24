Private college teachers to go on strike

January 24, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - KANNUR

The Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) in association with State employees and teachers organisations has declared a State-wide strike on Wednesday.

The protest aims to draw attention to long-standing grievances with focus on non-payment of ₹1,500 crore in salary arrears dating back to 2016 by the State government.

Among the key concerns raised by the KPCTA is denial of dearness allowance since 2019 and PhD increment and surrender benefits.

According to the association, college teachers in Kerala have been receiving ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 less per month since 2019.

The KPCTA state executive committee said teachers participating in the strike were willing to forgo their salary for the day.