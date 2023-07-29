HamberMenu
Private buses go on flash strike in Kochi

A section of private bus operators in the city went on a flash strike on Saturday morning, alleging police 'high-handedness' in the wake of a rashly-driven bus ramming into a car at Kaloor

July 29, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose onyl.

Image used for representative purpose onyl. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

A section of private bus operators in the city went on a flash strike on Saturday morning, alleging police ‘high-handedness’ in the wake of a rashly-driven bus ramming into a car at Kaloor on Friday.

A senior police officer said the police took strict action against the bus crew after they threatened the car passengers who took pictures of the accident and the damage caused to their car. We cannot permit private bus operators and crew from taking law into their hands. Ever since the police action, it has come to our notice that a section of bus operators have been intimidating crew of other private buses, in order to force them to join the flash strike. We have identified such people, they added.

