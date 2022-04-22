Private bus strike in Thrissur, Palakkad on April 28

Protest against ‘exorbitant toll’ at Panniyankara

Private buses in Thrissur and Palakkad districts will keep off road on April 28 in protest against the ‘exorbitant toll’ at Panniyankara toll booth.

Though the private bus strike on the Thrissur-Palakkad-Govindapuram route has completed 12 days, the authorities have failed to find a solution for the issue, according to the Joint Protest Committee members. Around 150 buses have stopped service. The committee is planning to extend the agitation across the State.

The hunger strike being staged by the Joint Protest Committee in protest against the high toll entered the 18th day on Friday.