Private bus strike hits life in Palakkad

October 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A day-long bus strike by private bus operators affected normal life in the district on Tuesday. Students, teachers, office-goers and business community suffered as private buses kept off the road demanding an increase in student fare. They also demanded relaxation in government’s decision making cameras and seat belts mandatory. The strike was total.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plied extra services to manage the situation. But there was a heavy rush in the morning and the evening.

The premises of Stadium and Town Bus Stand appeared deserted and most shops there remained closed. Several schools in the suburbs did not function. Attendance in government offices was low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bus owners threatened here that they would launch an indefinite strike from November 21 if the government did not consider their demands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.