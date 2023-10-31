HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Private bus strike hits life in Palakkad

October 31, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A day-long bus strike by private bus operators affected normal life in the district on Tuesday. Students, teachers, office-goers and business community suffered as private buses kept off the road demanding an increase in student fare. They also demanded relaxation in government’s decision making cameras and seat belts mandatory. The strike was total.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) plied extra services to manage the situation. But there was a heavy rush in the morning and the evening.

The premises of Stadium and Town Bus Stand appeared deserted and most shops there remained closed. Several schools in the suburbs did not function. Attendance in government offices was low.

Bus owners threatened here that they would launch an indefinite strike from November 21 if the government did not consider their demands.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.