Private bus owners in Kerala plan strike

Decision will be announced at convention in Thrissur on May 24 

May 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Private bus owners in Kerala are planning a strike to press for their demands, including an increase in students’ ticket fares.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, All Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation president K.K. Thomas alleged that the government was targeting the private bus industry in order to promote SWIFT buses. A decision on the bus strike would be announced at a convention to be held in Thrissur on May 24, he said.

Routes of many private buses were under threat due to restrictions being imposed on private buses that operated on routes beyond 140 km. The private buses were transporting students even without an increase in their fare. Now there was a move to cancel permits of the private buses to promote SWIFT buses. The government notification issued on May 4 in this regard would sound the death knell for the private bus industry, Mr. Thomas said.

