Private bus operators welcome dual dashcams but demand more time to fix them

February 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

With just about a week left for the expiry of the February 28 deadline for the 8,000-odd stage carriage buses in Kerala to install dual dashcams, bus operators are demanding more time to adhere to the decision taken at a meeting chaired here by Minister for Transport Antony Raju a week ago following a spree of fatal accidents involving recklessly-driven private buses.

One camera is to face the road in front, while the other ought to face the interior. Most bus operators have welcomed the decision that makes it mandatory to have dual dashcams in private buses. However, they have demanded that more time be given, claiming that the market price of dashcams has “more than doubled” after the decision was taken.

Dashcams have several benefits, the most important being that they will help provide evidence in the wake of accidents, says Hamza Erikunnan, treasurer, Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation. “This is because bus crew are most often arraigned as the accused even if accidents occur due to the fault of drivers of smaller vehicles. While the bus crew will behave responsibly, the camera facing the interior will help garner evidence in case untoward incidents occur inside the vehicle,” he says.

Bus operators point out that the deadline is too tight. They say it will be more acceptable if they are given time till the annual fitness tests to install the cameras, by which time the prices will stabilise. However, the process can be accelerated if the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) allotted funds to procure them. Another alternative will be for the State government to waive the quarterly vehicle tax for once.

Claiming that the price of dashcams has increased from ₹3,000 to ₹8,000 apiece following the government’s decision, P. Gopinathan, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation said its office-bearers will meet the Transport Minister soon and apprise him of the need for more time to install quality cameras.

“There is a need for clarity on the earlier statement that the KRSA would bear half the cost since the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials were later directed to sanction ₹5,000 per dashcam. In any case, there is no doubt the cameras will help usher in a new driving culture,” he added.

An MVD official suggested that a master control room be set up in each district to monitor the camera feeds since there is the possibility that the visuals can be destroyed in the wake of accidents where the bus crew are at fault.

“The visuals will also help track down instances of theft, trip curtailment, route violation and skipping of stops, helping effective rule enforcement. On their part, bus operators can order the dashcams en masse, bringing down the price and ensuring warranty coverage,” said the official.