Private bus operators unhappy with minimum fare hike

The operators of the 12,500 private buses are not happy with the move of the government to increase the minimum bus fare in the State from the existing ₹8 to ₹10 and a hike of ₹2 for every subsequent fare stage.

According to them, the ‘Special Covid Fares’ suggested by the M. Ramachandran Fare Revision Committee and recommended by the Transport Department to the government for approval is “insufficient” to address the worst crisis faced by the State’s private bus sector.

“It will not be possible for the operators to accept the recommendation of minimum fare of ₹10 and the hike of ₹2 for every next fare stage and to run the stage carriers,” president of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation M.B. Sathyan said.

In addition to the low patronage due to the pandemic and restrictions on the travel, the price of high speed diesel (HSD) had gone up by ₹10.45 in the last 10 days, he said.

A stage carrier found it difficult to make both ends meet with the revenue from the bus and needed an additional ₹900 for the 80 litres of HSD for daily operations now. Commuters were boarding the buses only in the morning and evening and hardly a dozen travelled in the remaining trips. The low patronage and the daily increase in the price of HSD had not been factored in the fare hike, he said.

The dwindling private bus industry of the State needed to be protected by the government and the minimum bus fare should be hiked from ₹8 to ₹12 and per km fare should be made ₹1, general secretary of the federation, Lawrence Babu said.

As the Fare Revision Committee had not recommended a fare hike per km, the principle of fare hike had also been not implemented. Mr. Babu said the concept of single fare stage should be implemented in the State.

The federation appealed to the government to take into account the plight of the operators, hundreds of bus crew, their families, and associated sectors to make suitable changes in the recommendations of the committee for the survival of the industry.