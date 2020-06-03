Private bus operators toughen stance

Private bus operators, who are demanding a hike in bus fare to overcome operational loss due to the enforcement of physical distancing norms, have toughened their stance with 60% of the 12,500 private stage carriers opting not to operate services on Wednesday.

The move is despite the government nod to allow commuters to travel in all the seats and to ply between one district and nearest adjacent district on inter-district corridors. The operators are agitated over the decision of the government to revert the 50% fare hike that was effected from May 20 for ordinary services, curbs on straphangers and restricted operations.

The operators who took the risk and went for intra-district services burnt their fingers due to the poor patronage. Even in peak hours, buses that offered 28 to 48 seats were not full and did not get revenue to cover operational costs. Services from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m, closure of the educational institutions, lockdown restrictions and fear psychosis prevailing among commuters were cited as the reasons for poor patronage.

The Joint Action Council of Bus Owners is meeting in Ernakulam on Thursday to take stock of the situation. In view of the prevailing situation, the council is unlikely to take a decision to keep the buses off the roads. Instead, sources said the operators would be asked to take a call individually.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC which resumed inter-district services on Wednesday also faced poor patronage. “We were for operating 3,227 services on Wednesday. But, the poor response forced us to limit the services to 2,249. The services commenced on all inter-district corridors in the State,” a top KSRTC official said.

₹6.27 crore loss

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran said the KSRTC suffered a loss of ₹6,27,64,078 for the last 12 days. The loss was ₹5,55,39,473 for 11 days when the new fares were applicable for ordinary buses and loss was ₹72,24,605 for June 2 when it was reverted to old fares.