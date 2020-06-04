Private bus operators flay rollback of fare

The Samyuktha Samithi of private bus operators which met here on Thursday took strong objection to the government rolling back the 50% temporary hike in fare which was to be in vogue as long as passengers had to abide by physical-distancing norms on buses. Chairman of the samithi Lawrence Babu said that private buses resumed operations after the two-month lockdown, heeding to the State government’s request and considering the temporary fare hike. Most people used private modes of transport due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the State. The few private buses that operated were thus getting adequate number of passengers only for one trip in the morning and one in the evening. Bus operators were thus finding it tough to make both ends meet, he said. Bus operators had been demanding that at least five or six passengers be permitted to stand and travel so that they got more revenue.