Private bus operators defer stir plan

June 03, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Private bus operators in the State have decided to defer the indefinite bus strike announced from June 7. The decision was taken at a meeting of the joint council of bus operators held in Palakkad.

As the Chief Minister will be on a foreign trip and the permit issue of private buses is under the consideration of court, it was decided to postpone the strike.

Further, the committee appointed to study the students’ bus fare concession is expected to submit its report by June 15.

The course of action in connection with the demands raised by the bus operators will be decided after the return of the Chief Minister to the State, said T. Gopinath, general secretary of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation.

The private bus operators are demanding retaining of the existing permits of private buses and revision of the student bus concession, among other things.

